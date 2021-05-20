Left Menu

UK records 2,874 COVID-19 cases, highest daily total for a month

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:38 IST
Britain reported 2,874 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government statistics showed, the highest daily figure for new cases since April 19.

Britain recorded another 7 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and said 37.25 million people had been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

