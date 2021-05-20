Malaysia surpasses 6,000 virus cases for 2nd day

Left Menu

Coronavirus infections in Malaysia surpassed 6,000 for a second straight day, pushing its total tally close to half a million.The government will hold a meeting Friday to decide whether to tighten a lockdown already in place by halting all economic activities. The health ministry reported a record 6,806 cases Friday, pushing the countrys tally to 492,302.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:42 IST
The government will hold a meeting Friday to decide whether to tighten a lockdown already in place by halting all economic activities. The health ministry reported a record 6,806 cases Friday, pushing the country's tally to 492,302. A record 59 deaths were reported, bringing total deaths to 2,099. This marked more than a four-fold jump from January in both total cases and deaths.

Daily cases have surged past 4,000 in recent weeks, prompting Malaysia to impose a one-month near lockdown until June 7, with economic activities allowed to operate. Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan told local media that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will chair a National Security Council meeting on Friday to decide whether to implement a "total lockdown" with the spike in cases.

