COVID-19: Over one lakh people vaccinated in Maha in a day

Over one lakh people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra in one day, taking the state's cumulative vaccination figure to 2,03,35,999, the health department said on Thursday.

A total of 1,01,098 people were inoculated on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

On that day, 60,938 people above 45 years of age got the first dose, while 19,606 others received the second dose.

In the category of healthcare workers, 1,616 received the first dose, while 2,425 others were administered the second dose on Wednesday.

While 5,854 frontline workers got the first dose, 5,516 others from this category received the second dose.

The state also inoculated 5,143 people from the 18-44 age category on that day.

Of them, 4,048 beneficiaries were from Mumbai, 620 from Thane, 449 from Raigad and 26 from Nanded, the report state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)