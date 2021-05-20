Left Menu

192 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram s tally to 9,444

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:59 IST
192 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram s tally to 9,444
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Thursday reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the states tally to 9,444, an official said.

The death toll has risen to 30 after one more patient died on Wednesday night.

Of the new cases, the Aizawl district reported the highest number of 152 cases, followed by Kolasib (15), he said.

The remaining cases were reported from Khawzawl, Saitual, Siaha, Serchhip, Lawngtlai, and Mamit districts.

More than 30 children, including a 5-month-old baby, have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Four patients have travel history, while the rest were found to have locally contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, 70 people were discharged from various COVID-19 Care Centres on Thursday.

Mizoram now has 2,073 active cases, while 7,341 people have already recovered from the infection.

The northeastern state has so far conducted tested 3,54,524 samples for COVID-19, including 1,622 samples on Thursday.

A total of 2,44,547 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 51,956 among them were given both doses of the vaccine, till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021