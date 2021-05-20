Left Menu

AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani suffers brain hemorrhage after fall, hospitalised

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Zafaryab Jilani was admitted to a private hospital here on Thursday following a brain hemorrhage, family sources said.

Jilani, a former additional advocate general, slipped and fell down on a floor wet from rains while coming out of his office around 4.30 pm, his son Nazam Zafaryab told PTI.

Jilani, who is above 70, fainted due to injuries in his head, he said ''After primary treatment, the doctors said he had suffered a brain haemorrhage. He is still unconscious,'' Nazam Zafaryab said.

He is undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital in Lucknow, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

