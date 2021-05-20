Left Menu

Bengal registers record 162 COVID deaths, 19,091 fresh cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 13,895 on Thursday after record 162 fatalities were reported, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 19,091 fresh cases of infection took the tally 12,09,958.

In the last 24 hours, 18,910 people recovered from the disease in the state, improving the discharge rate slightly to 87.98 per cent.

West Bengal currently has 1,31,510 active cases.

Since Wednesday, at least 70,638 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin added.

