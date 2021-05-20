Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:12 IST
Mumbai reports 1,425 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths; 1,460 recover
Mumbai reported 1,425 new COVID- 19 cases on Thursday, 75 more than a day ago, and 59 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with 1,425 new cases, the financial capital's infection tally rose to 6,93,664, while the death toll increased to 14,468.

This was the second day in a row when Mumbai witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases after reporting a three-digit infection count (953) on May 18. On Wednesday, the city had registered 1,350 cases and 57 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far increased to 59,86,344 after 29,391 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

As many as 1,460 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the recovered cases to 6,47,623, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has 29,525 active COVID- 19 cases and its recovery rate stood at 93 per cent.

The city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 13 and May 19 was 0.23 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 297 days.

Mumbai has 73 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus) dipped to 276, the civic body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

