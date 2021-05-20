Left Menu

UK regulator says Pfizer COVID vaccine can be stored 31 days in fridge

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:14 IST
The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 can be stored for up to 31 days at normal fridge temperatures in Britain after a change approved by the country's health and medicine regulator on Thursday. "Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had to be administered within five days of being removed from ultra-low temperature freezers," June Raine, the head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.

"Now that the jab can be stored at normal fridge temperatures for up to 31 days, it can be used in a wider range of healthcare settings, giving patients greater access to the Pfizer vaccine." The change came after the regulator assessed additional stability data, the MHRA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

