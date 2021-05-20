Left Menu

Italy reports 164 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,741 new cases

Italy reported 164 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 149 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,741 from 5,506. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,544 from a previous 1,643. Some 251,037 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 287,256, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 164 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 149 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,741 from 5,506. Italy has registered 124,810 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.18 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,383 on Thursday, down from 11,018 a day earlier. There were 69 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 70 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,544 from a previous 1,643.

Some 251,037 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 287,256, the health ministry said.

