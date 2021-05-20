Left Menu

Eight die of black fungus in Haryana; 316 cases in state

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people have died of black fungus in Haryana as the state has so far reported 316 cases of the deadly infection, officials said on Thursday.

Of the total cases, the maximum 114 were recorded in Gurgaon, followed by 45 in Sirsa, 42 in Faridabad, 31 in Hisar and 20 in Rohtak, they said.

Forty-eight fresh cases of black fungus were reported in Haryana on Thursday, the officials said.

With cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the state on the rise, a meeting regarding management of the disease was held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday.

Vij said he has ordered to float a global tender to procure anti-fungal injection Amphotericin B along with one crore COVID-19 vaccines and Tocilizumab injection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

