Left Menu

90% of armed forces personnel have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:37 IST
90% of armed forces personnel have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

Around 90 per cent of the armed forces personnel have been given both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, sources said on Thursday.

They added that 97 per cent of approximately total 16 lakh armed forces personnel have got a single dose of the vaccine.

On March 22, the Centre informed the Parliament that 119 armed force personnel had died of COVID-19 while 44,766 had contracted the infection in the three services.

Sources said on Thursday that the figures have increased to 140 deaths and about 52,000 infections as on Wednesday.

India has been badly hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021