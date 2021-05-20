Nurses in Srinagar hospital urge people to follow SOPs

The fear of getting infected by COVID can be avoided by following the Standard Operating Procedures, feel the nurses at the main hospital in Srinagar.

''The COVID patients need compassion, help and good treatment and in this difficult situation, healthcare professionals like nurses have shouldered the responsibility to treat them with commitment and affection,” a senior nurse at Sher- i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, told PTI. “It is they who have debunked and dispelled all the negative stories and demonstrated that by following proper safety protocol and SOPs, patients can be treated without any fear,'' she said. As the pandemic has disturbed social relations in public and private life due its contagious nature, many families are grappling with COVID infected patients alone.

Members of the nursing staff that has been at the forefront of the fight against the virus, feel the social stigma that was “wrongly attached” can be prevented by spreading awareness. They also said that there was no reluctance and hesitation among nurses to have physical contact while administering injections and medicines to patients. “The role of nurses during the pandemic is appreciable…who are working as frontline warriors to help corona patients and are dealing with them very closely and rendering all assistance to them,” said Haseena Sofi, Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS), Officer incharge, Nursing Administration at SKIMS.

“They are executing their job sincerely, effectively and professionally to give hope to unfortunate patients and attend them round the clock. Nurses are the first to attend and respond to a COVID patient,” she said.

She said they were creating a friendly atmosphere for patients abandoned by their families. “Patients are our family,” she said.

Many nurses have succumbed to COVID across the globe but “there is no retreat from discharging professional duty at a time of health emergency and crisis. In fact, nurses are risking their lives for patients without hesitation,” she added. While the pandemic forced people to stay indoors, nurses continue to work day and night. “We shall overcome from this temporary stage…,” said Sofi.

The SKIMS Administration has enhanced its capacity by increasing work force. The strength of nursing staff has been augmented in the institute with the addition of 133 nurses to cater to more than 400 COVID patients at the institute. The ANS expressed gratitude to nurses for their relentless effort and prayed for their safety and good health.

''When a patient recovers, nurses feel delighted as the relationship between a patient and nurses is like a family,'' she said, adding: ''Patients share the same sentiment.” PTI MIJ MGA MGA

