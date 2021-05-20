AIIMS-Rishikesh reports third black fungus death

A 69-year-old black fungus patient died at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here late on Wednesday night.

This is the third black fungus or mucormycosis death reported by the AIIMS, the hospital authorities said.

Advertisement

So far, 46 mucormycosis patients have been admitted to the AIIMS here, of whom three have died and one has been discharged after treatment, they said.

The remaining 42 are under treatment, the hospital authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)