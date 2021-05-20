Left Menu

Drugmakers to make big low-cost vaccine push to poor nations - EU official

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:51 IST
Drugmakers to make big low-cost vaccine push to poor nations - EU official

Drugmakers are to announce on Friday they will provide large new supplies of at-cost COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations this year to try to redress the global imbalance, a European Union official familiar with the matter said.

Coinciding with a global health summit hosted by Italy and the EU, the bloc will also announce it is setting up three manufacturing hubs in Africa from this year to boost long-term production of vaccines, the official told Reuters. Among the drugmakers that will announce more doses for poorer nations is Pfizer-BioNTech, the official said, adding that at least other two companies are expected to make announcements on Friday.

Vaccines are to be sold at cost to poorer countries, and at low-cost to middle-income nations, the official said.

