Chhattisgarh reports 5,212 new coronavirus cases, 113 deaths

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally rose to 9,36,423 on Thursday as 5,212 more people tested positive for the infection, while 113 fresh fatalities took the toll to 12,295, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,42,662 after 1,386 people were discharged from hospitals, while 8,115 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 81,466 activecases, he said.

Raipur district reported 240 newcases,taking its caseload to 1,54,159, including 3,037 deaths.

Surajpur recorded 462 newcases, Surguja 452 and Raigarh 392, among other districts, he said.

With66,542 samples examined on Thursday, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far went up to84,42,194, the official said.

The state health department has directed district collectors to start post-COVID-19 OPD (outpatient department) services in all district hospitals in view of complications being faced by patients after recovery, the official said.

