100-bed COVID facility starts in UP's Jewar for rural people

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:54 IST
A 100-bed COVID-19 care facility started in a community health centre in Gautam Buddh Nagar's rural Jewar area on Thursday with support from local authorities and foreign aid, BJP leader and local MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

The conversion of the rural CHC into a dedicated COVID facility was approved by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently amid the ongoing deadly second wave of the coronavirus which has hit villages too.

''This COVID facility will be helpful for patients in rural areas,'' local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arunvir Singh said, and extended all possible support to it.

The facility has resources like required medical equipment, oxygen cylinders and concentrators besides trained doctors and medical staff for round the clock service, the MLA said, adding it has started admitting patients.

''In view of the situation related to availability of resources in the region, the CHC located in Jewar, in collaboration with several voluntary organizations, the Noida Police and the YEIDA, has been converted into a dedicated COVID care facility for rural people,” Singh said.

Among the aid used in the facility are oxygen concentrators which have been provided by US residents Nishant Garg and Radhika Shroff besides those sent by Dutch conglomerate Philips, he added.

