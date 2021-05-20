Guj reports 4,773 new COVID-19 cases; 64 die, 8,308 recuperate

Gujarat added 4,773 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 7,76,220 and fatality count to 9,404, the health department said on Thursday.

The state has been witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases over the last one week.

Advertisement

From a little over 8,000 cases that were reported in the state on May 16, the daily case count has now come down below the 5,000-mark.

As many as 8,308 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 6,77,798 and the recovery rate to 87.32 per cent.

There are 89,018 active cases in Gujarat at present, of which, 716 are on ventilator.

Of the 64 deaths, nine were reported in Ahmedabad district, eight in Surat, six each in Rajkot and Vadodara districts.

At 1,079, the highest number of new cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city, followed by 422 in Vadodara city, 297 in Surat city, 209 in other parts of Surat district and 192 in Rajkot city.

During the day, 1.37 lakh eligible persons received anti-coronavirus vaccines. So far, 1.49 crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

In the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as many 40 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the authorities said in a release, adding that 55 patients recovered and got discharge during the day.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,76,220, new cases 4,773, death toll 9,404, discharged 6,77,798, active cases 89,018 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)