More than 150 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi will have to be shut from Friday: AAP MLA

Delhi's stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group will last less than a day and the government will have to shut more than 150 vaccination sites on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said on Thursday.

The city has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for this age group so far, of which 7.49 lakh had been utilised by Thursday morning.

“We have already exhausted Covaxin stock. The remaining Covishield doses will last less than a day after Thursday evening,” she said, while presenting a “Vaccination Bulletin” online.

“In 99 schools, the 368 sites that are operating, half of them i.e. more than 150 vaccination sites will close down for the age group of 18-44 from tomorrow. We appeal to the central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately,” Atishi said.

Delhi has so far received 45.44 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45, of which 42.99 lakh have been administered, the AAP leader said.

Around 50,000 Covishield doses are on way to Delhi for this age group, she said.

“After Thursday evening, the city will have two days of Covaxin stock and nine days of Covishield doses left for this category,” she said.

The AAP MLA said 68,604 people received vaccine jabs on May 19. Fewer doses were administered as dispensaries conduct routine immunisation for children on Wednesdays and Fridays, she said.

A total of 48.69 lakh doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation drive began on January 16. Around 11.01 lakh people have got both the doses.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also flagged the low vaccine stocks.

''We have been asking for vaccines. Hoping that the Centre provides us vaccines. There is a shortage of vaccines for the grown-ups and vaccines for children have still not come. If we complete vaccination, we can get relief from COVID to some extent,'' he told reporters.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 623 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 368 centres.

