UK cases of Indian coronavirus variant rise to 3,424

British cases of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant first found in India have risen to 3,424, up by 2,111 compared to comparable figures last week, Public Health England said on Thursday.

It also represents a steep rise compared to figures given on Wednesday, when Health Minister Matt Hancock said there had been 2,967 cases of the variant.

