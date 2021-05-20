Left Menu

Two ambulance drivers arrested for fleecing COVID patients

The official ordered their arrest for charging more money, Pandey said.The ambulances were also seized, he added.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:18 IST
Two ambulance drivers arrested for fleecing COVID patients
  • Country:
  • India

Two ambulance drivers were on Thursday arrested for allegedly charging exorbitant rates to ferry COVID-19 patients to hospitals here, officials said.

Action against the drivers was taken after the district administration received complaints from people that ambulance drivers were taking advantage of the helplessness of the patients and charging high prices against the prescribed fare, they said.

The administration had already fixed the rates on per kilometer basis of oxygen apparatus fitted air-conditioned and ordinary ambulances.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said to check the alleged misdoings of ambulance service providers, additional city magistrate Khalid Anjum was tasked to verify the complaints.

Today, he called ambulance drivers and fixed the rates with them by pretending to be an attendant of a patient. The ambulances reached the pre-decided spot and the drivers, Hariom Yadav and Servesh Kumar, received the amount. The official ordered their arrest for charging more money, Pandey said.

The ambulances were also seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021