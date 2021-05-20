France reports 3,769 people in intensive care units for COVID-19

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 in France on Thursday fell further by 93 to 3,769 people while the overall number of Covid patients eased by nearly 600 to 20,750.

The number of new deaths from Covid in hospitals fell to 133, virtually steady compared to a week ago.

