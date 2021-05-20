Gangwar inspects upgraded COVID facilities at ESIC Hospital, Alwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday inspected the upgraded COVID-19 related medical facilities at ESIC Medical College and Hospital at Alwar in Rajasthan, an official statement said.

During his visit, he inspected and reviewed all the facilities being made available during the pandemic, including ICU beds, mobile X-ray and pharmacy, among others, the labour ministry statement said.

He also formally started a free shuttle bus service for patients, as this hospital is far from the city.

The minister praised the various facilities being provided to insured persons (IPs) as well as non-IPs by the hospital, it added. ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Alwar provides OPD and IPD services in various streams and super specialty services like cardiology, urology, paediatric surgery and oncology. He was also apprised about the progress of installation of CT-Scan and MRI facility along with oxygen plant at the hospital. The hospital's facilities have been upgraded to a total of 200 COVID beds (100 general, 80 oxygen, 10 ICU and 10 HDU beds).

The medical facilities are open for general public along with the beneficiaries of the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC).

