COVID-19: Haryana records 129 fatalities, 6,457 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 129 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 7,205 and 6,457 fresh infections which pushed the total case count to 7,22,964, officials said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 12 from Jind, 11 each from Karnal and Hisar and 7 each from Sirsa, Ambala and Panchkula districts.

Of the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported 1,161 while 628 were from Hisar and 400 from Bhiwani.

The total active cases in the state are 62,352 while 6,53,40 people have recovered so far.

The positivity rate stands at 8.52 percent and the recovery rate is 90.38 per cent, the bulletin said.

