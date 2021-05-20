Left Menu

France reports 3,769 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:58 IST
France reports 3,769 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 in France on Thursday fell further by 93 to 3,769 people while the overall number of patients eased by nearly 600 to 20,750.

The number of new deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals fell to 133 from 153 on Wednesday, bringing total deaths to 81,966. On Wednesday France reopened outdoor cafe terraces, museums and shops selling non-essential goods.

France will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to everyone over 18 from May 31, two weeks earlier than the initially planned date of June 15, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

