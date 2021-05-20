AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani in ICU after suffering brain hemorrhage

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Zafaryab Jilani was on Thursday admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here following a brain hemorrhage, a doctor at the facility said.

Jilani, a former additional advocate general, slipped and fell down on a floor wet from rains while coming out of his office around 4.30 pm, his son Nazam Zafaryab told PTI, adding he is undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Director, Medanta hospital said Jilani is in ICU and a team of doctors are treating him.

Nazam Zafaryab said Jilani, who is above 70, fainted due to injuries in his head.

''After primary treatment, the doctors said he had suffered a brain hemorrhage. He is still unconscious,'' he added.

