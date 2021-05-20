Left Menu

AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani in ICU after suffering brain hemorrhage

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:00 IST
AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani in ICU after suffering brain hemorrhage
  • Country:
  • India

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Zafaryab Jilani was on Thursday admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here following a brain hemorrhage, a doctor at the facility said.

Jilani, a former additional advocate general, slipped and fell down on a floor wet from rains while coming out of his office around 4.30 pm, his son Nazam Zafaryab told PTI, adding he is undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Director, Medanta hospital said Jilani is in ICU and a team of doctors are treating him.

Nazam Zafaryab said Jilani, who is above 70, fainted due to injuries in his head.

''After primary treatment, the doctors said he had suffered a brain hemorrhage. He is still unconscious,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021