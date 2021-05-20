PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 11.05 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, deaths and active cases in India at 11.05 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 57331 666 6073 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1409950 22579 40214 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 722964 7205 62352 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 1,72,722 2581 33448 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 260057 3422 50554 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 16918 171 1589 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 523423 12716 67041 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 897193 7346 143974 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 303940 5484 68643 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1651530 18588 116434 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1521142 9800 209134 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2335524 23854 534954 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2233904 6852 317850 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 5466 18 1474 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 91465 1269 18277 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1734804 19131 263390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 544263 3060 45757 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 936423 12295 81466 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra* 9637 4 906 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 141567 2272 20808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 776220 9404 89018 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 752735 7315 72725 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5497448 85355 383253 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6,709 95 229 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 22,799 89 2,585 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 353574 2507 53165 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 676045 4241 54406 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 3,22,828 4,654 28,841 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 41909 646 6904 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 26927 389 6477 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 9444 30 2073 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 19284 234 4519 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 6,55,899 2,403 96,942 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 12204 217 3122 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 43,496 452 5,944 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1209958 13895 131510 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 25997432 291239 3026051 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Daman, Diu & Dadar as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

Advertisement

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,57,72,440 and the death toll at 2,87,122. The ministry said there are 31,29,878 active cases, while 2,23,55,440 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)