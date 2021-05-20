Punjab witnesses 193 more COVID-19 fatalities

The coronavirus death toll in Punjab reached 12,716 on Thursday with 193 more Covid-related fatalities, while 5,566 fresh infections took the infection tally to 5,23,423, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of daily caseload was lower on Thursday compared to the day before when 6,407 cases were registered.

Advertisement

The state's single-day recoveries of 8,736 were also more than the single-day infections of 5,566.

The number of active cases also declined from 70,499 on Wednesday to 67,041, as per the bulletin.

Among the fatalities witnessed in the past 24-hours, 26 deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 21 from Bathinda, 20 from Mohali, 13 from Gurdaspur and 12 each from Sangrur and Fazilka.

Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported the maximum 784 cases, followed by Bathinda (604), Mohali (467), Muktsar (417) and Jalandhar (382). The state's positivity rate also dropped from 8.71 per cent on Wednesday to 7.03 per cent, as per the bulletin.

With 8,736 recoveries, the number of recoveries reached 4,43,666, as per the bulletin.

There are 407 critical patients who are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 84,82,144 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Thursday registered 404 cases as against 414 cases the day before, while 10 more people died, taking the toll to 666.

The infection tally stood at 57,331, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped from 6,570 on Wednesday to 6,073, as per the bulletin.

With 891 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 50,592, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,74,170 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,15,650 tested negative while reports of 156 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)