Left Menu

Punjab witnesses 193 more COVID-19 fatalities

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Thursday registered 404 cases as against 414 cases the day before, while 10 more people died, taking the toll to 666.The infection tally stood at 57,331, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases dropped from 6,570 on Wednesday to 6,073, as per the bulletin.With 891 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 50,592, the bulletin said.A total of 4,74,170 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,15,650 tested negative while reports of 156 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:13 IST
Punjab witnesses 193 more COVID-19 fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The coronavirus death toll in Punjab reached 12,716 on Thursday with 193 more Covid-related fatalities, while 5,566 fresh infections took the infection tally to 5,23,423, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of daily caseload was lower on Thursday compared to the day before when 6,407 cases were registered.

The state's single-day recoveries of 8,736 were also more than the single-day infections of 5,566.

The number of active cases also declined from 70,499 on Wednesday to 67,041, as per the bulletin.

Among the fatalities witnessed in the past 24-hours, 26 deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 21 from Bathinda, 20 from Mohali, 13 from Gurdaspur and 12 each from Sangrur and Fazilka.

Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported the maximum 784 cases, followed by Bathinda (604), Mohali (467), Muktsar (417) and Jalandhar (382). The state's positivity rate also dropped from 8.71 per cent on Wednesday to 7.03 per cent, as per the bulletin.

With 8,736 recoveries, the number of recoveries reached 4,43,666, as per the bulletin.

There are 407 critical patients who are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 84,82,144 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Thursday registered 404 cases as against 414 cases the day before, while 10 more people died, taking the toll to 666.

The infection tally stood at 57,331, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped from 6,570 on Wednesday to 6,073, as per the bulletin.

With 891 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 50,592, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,74,170 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,15,650 tested negative while reports of 156 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021