TN govt slashes RT-PCR test rates in pvt labs to Rs 900

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:20 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order reducing the price of RT-PCR test conducted in private laboratories in the state to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200.

According to the GO issued by the health department, RT-PCR tests conducted at government laboratories under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme have been revised to Rs 550 from the existing Rs 800, and for pooled samples it has been fixed at Rs 400 from the current Rs 600.

For private laboratories taking up RT-PCR testing, the revised rate is Rs 900, it said.

Tamil Nadu has conducted over 2.50 crore RT-PCR samples since the onset of pandemic last year.

On Thursday, the testing of samples reached an all time high of 1,71,094.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

