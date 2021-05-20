Left Menu

MP: Rs one lakh ex-gratia to kin of those who died due to COVID-19 in 2nd wave

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide assistance of Rs one lakh to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.Today we have taken one more decision.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:23 IST
MP: Rs one lakh ex-gratia to kin of those who died due to COVID-19 in 2nd wave
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide assistance of Rs one lakh to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

''Today we have taken one more decision. Rs one lakh ex-gratia will be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19 in the second wave,'' Chouhan said at a virtual meeting with BJP legislators.

''We tried to save them (COVID-19 patients who died) but were unable to do so. Their families have suffered a loss, and therefore, they will be given Rs one lakh ex-gratia,'' he said.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 4,952 new coronavirus cases and 88 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021