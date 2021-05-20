MP: Rs one lakh ex-gratia to kin of those who died due to COVID-19 in 2nd wave
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide assistance of Rs one lakh to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.Today we have taken one more decision.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide assistance of Rs one lakh to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.
''Today we have taken one more decision. Rs one lakh ex-gratia will be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19 in the second wave,'' Chouhan said at a virtual meeting with BJP legislators.
''We tried to save them (COVID-19 patients who died) but were unable to do so. Their families have suffered a loss, and therefore, they will be given Rs one lakh ex-gratia,'' he said.
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 4,952 new coronavirus cases and 88 fatalities.
