UP CM approves Rs 10 lakh for liver transplant of 4-year-old girl

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday approved Rs 10 lakh for the liver transplant of a four-year-old girl at an institution in New Delhi, an official said.The CM approved the sum responding a social media appeal for help. But the total estimated expense of the transplant was around Rs 30 lakh.Satyendra Pandey is a resident of Shivpur Shahbazganj area in Gorakhpur.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday approved Rs 10 lakh for the liver transplant of a four-year-old girl at an institution in New Delhi, an official said.

The CM approved the sum responding a social media appeal for help. It was difficult for Satyendra Pandey, the father of Shiva Pandey, to bear the expenses of her liver transplant at a New Delhi hospital from Rs 7,000 salary his job at a private firm earns him.

One of his acquaintance, Dayanand Pandey, then posted an appeal on social media and mentioned the account number and phone number of the father.

On Thursday, Dayanand posted on social media that the CM has approved Rs 10 lakh for her treatment. Gorakhpur information officer Prashant Srivastav confirmed it.

The girl was undergoing treatment for the past six months and as per Dayanand many other people helped the girl and deposited more than Rs 8 lakh in the account. But the total estimated expense of the transplant was around Rs 30 lakh.

Satyendra Pandey is a resident of Shivpur Shahbazganj area in Gorakhpur.

