PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11.35 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries deaths and active cases in India at 11.35 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 57331 50592 666 6073 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1409950 1347157 22579 40214 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 722964 653407 7205 62352 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 1,72,722 136663 2581 33448 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 260057 206081 3422 50554 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 16918 15158 171 1589 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 523423 443666 12716 67041 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 897193 745873 7346 143974 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 303940 224535 5484 68643 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1651530 1516508 18588 116434 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1521142 1302208 9800 209134 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2335524 1776695 23854 534954 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2233904 1938887 6852 317850 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 5466 3954 18 1474 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 91465 71919 1269 18277 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1734804 1452283 19131 263390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 544263 495446 3060 45757 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 936423 842662 12295 81466 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra* 9637 8727 4 906 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 141567 118487 2272 20808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 776220 677798 9404 89018 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 752735 672695 7315 72725 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5497448 5026308 85355 383253 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar* 6,709 6385 95 229 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 22,799 20339 89 2,585 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 353574 297902 2507 53165 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 676045 617397 4241 54406 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 3,22,828 289333 4,654 28,841 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 41909 34359 646 6904 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 26927 20061 389 6477 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 9444 7341 30 2073 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 19284 13924 234 4519 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 6,55,899 556501 2,403 96,942 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 12204 8655 217 3122 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 43,496 37037 452 5,944 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1209958 1064553 13895 131510 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 25997432 22701496 291239 3026051 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Daman, Diu & Dadar and Andaman & Nicobar as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,57,72,440 and the death toll at 2,87,122. The ministry said there are 31,29,878 active cases, while 2,23,55,440 people have so far recovered from the infection.

