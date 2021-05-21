Left Menu

Bengal govt trying to come up with guidelines to tackle black fungus: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:04 IST
The West Bengal government is trying to formulate a set of guidelines to tackle mucormycosis, commonly called 'black fungus', which, up until Thursday, has infected six persons, a senior official of the state health department said.

He also stressed that not all such cases of fungal infection are associated with COVID-19.

As of now, the administration has enough Amphotericin B - an anti-fungal medication - in its stock.

''We are trying to develop guidelines in consultation with the experts, based on the data collected from all districts,'' the official said.

