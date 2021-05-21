Left Menu

Bengal registers record 162 COVID deaths, 19,091 fresh cases

So far, 10,64,553 patients have been cured.West Bengal currently has 1,31,510 active cases.Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for 37 fresh fatalities each.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:16 IST
Bengal registers record 162 COVID deaths, 19,091 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 13,895 on Thursday after record 162 fatalities were reported, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 19,091 fresh cases of infection took the tally 12,09,958.

In the last 24 hours, 18,910 people recovered from the disease in the state, improving the discharge rate slightly to 87.98 per cent. So far, 10,64,553 patients have been cured.

West Bengal currently has 1,31,510 active cases.

Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for 37 fresh fatalities each. The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts, the bulletin said.

Out of the 162 deaths, 86 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The 19,091 new positive cases included 4,118 from North 24 Parganas and 3,461 from Kolkata.

Since Wednesday, at least 70,638 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,17,08,770, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021