Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in india surpasses 19 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:24 IST
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On the day-125 of the vaccination drive on Thursday, a total of 14,56,088 vaccine doses -- 12,73,785 first dose and 1,82,303 second dose -- were given according to provisional report till 8 PM, the ministry data showed. The ministry said of these 7,36,514 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 received their first dose on Thursday, and cumulatively the number reached 85,84,054 since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

''India achieves a new landmark in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19 Cr (19,18,10,604) as per the 8 pm provisional report,'' the ministry said about the overall vaccination figures so far.

The total figure includes 97,23,296 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,80,206 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

As many as 1,47,84,918 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose, and 82,84,445 FLWs their second dose. Also, 85,84,054 individuals in the 18-44 years age group have received the first dose. Besides, 5,98,12,707 and 95,75,946 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively while, 5,62,36,899 and 1,81,28,133 above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

