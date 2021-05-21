Leaders of the world's largest economies will adopt on Friday a declaration recommending voluntary actions to boost COVID-19 vaccine production, snubbing a push from the United States and other nations on patent waivers, the final text shows. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union reached a deal on Thursday on COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc this summer as a rapid pick-up of vaccinations allows widespread easing of coronavirus restrictions. * Britain reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections in a month while cases of a variant of concern first found in India continue to climb, official statistics showed on Thursday.

* The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 can be stored for up to 31 days at normal fridge temperatures in Britain after a change approved by the country's health and medicine regulator. AMERICAS

* Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Quimica completed production of its first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with active ingredients and technology supplied by Russia, the company said. * Bolivia's immunization drive against COVID-19 is being hit by anti-vaccine misinformation that is stoking scepticism and leaving inoculation centres half empty, a challenge for the government facing a wave of new infections.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's Bharat Biotech said it would ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccine by 200 million doses per year by the fourth quarter, as the country faces a severe vaccine shortage in a ruthless second wave of the pandemic.

* Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore. * Japanese regulators recommended the approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca , paving the way for the country to speed up its slow-moving vaccination campaign.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Kenya's health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson as it seeks alternatives to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot after shipment delays of the drug from India.

* Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin said the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer is expected to be 70% to 75% effective in protecting against infections caused by the coronavirus variant first detected in India. * Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England said, while cautioning that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's exports grew the most since 2010 in April while capital spending perked up on surging global demand for cars and electronics, lifting hopes that an improvement in trade could help lead the world's third-largest economy back to growth.

* Stock indexes around the globe were mostly higher on Thursday, with Wall Street led by gains in technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

