Health News Roundup:Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests; BioNTech CEO says vaccine up to 75% effective against India variant and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

'Vaccines are satanic': Bolivia battles fake news in inoculation drive

Bolivia's immunization drive against COVID-19 is being hit by anti-vaccine misinformation that is stoking scepticism and leaving inoculation centers half empty, a challenge for the government facing a wave of new infections. Health workers and officials have raised concerns about low turnout at some vaccination sites, saying jabs are going to waste. They blame fake news campaigns that have included leaflets saying vaccines contain "satanic" material.

FDA recommends against use of syringes, needles by Chinese firm after safety issues

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked healthcare providers to stop using certain syringes and needles with safety devices manufactured by Chinese medical device maker Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus Co (HAIOU). At least one pharmacist that Reuters spoke to, said the syringes had been shipped for use with Pfizer Inc-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. administers 279.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 279,397,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 351,955,515 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Those figures are up from the 277,290,173 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 19 out of 349,210,095 doses delivered.

'Vax & Scratch' lottery scheme aims to up New York COVID-19 shots

You gotta get poked to win, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday, unveiling a $5 million lottery prize incentive for New Yorkers who get their first COVID-19 vaccination shots next week. The "Vax & Scratch" program provides free state lottery scratch-off tickets to New Yorkers age 18 and older who get a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech shot or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from May 24 to May 28.

India's Bharat Biotech ramps up vaccine production, 'black fungus' cases add to COVID-19 woes

India's Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it would ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccine by 200 million doses per year by the fourth quarter, as the country faces a severe vaccine shortage in a ruthless second wave of the pandemic. India has managed to fully inoculate only about 3% of its 1.3 billion population so far, despite being the world's largest vaccine producer.

Romney urges U.S. to speed global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to act with more urgency to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to countries in desperate need, noting that international rivals Russia and China have been acting more quickly to send their vaccines abroad. Romney, an influential moderate Republican voice in the deeply divided Senate, said he was "dismayed to learn" that China and Russia are pushing out their vaccines, while the United States has not been communicating in detail when needy countries can expect doses.

BioNTech CEO says vaccine up to 75% effective against India variant

BioNTech SE Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc is expected to be 70% to 75% effective in protecting against infections caused by the coronavirus variant first detected in India. "So far we've had the chance to test our vaccine against more than 30 variants of the virus. It has proven effective against mutations so far," said Sahin, a German scientist with Turkish parents, speaking Turkish in televised comments.

COVID fight could return 'to square one': experts sound vaccines alarm

India's export ban on COVID-19 shots risks dragging the battle against the pandemic "back to square one" unless wealthy nations step in to plug a gaping hole in the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, health specialists said on Thursday. COVAX, which is critical for poorer countries, relies on AstraZeneca shots made by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines. It was already around 100 million doses short of where it had planned to be when India halted exports a month ago amid a surge in infections there.

Exclusive: Latin America poised to benefit as U.S. raises exports of COVID-19 shots - sources

Latin America is poised to receive millions of U.S.-made COVID-19 shots in the coming weeks as the United States emerges as a top exporter of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter. The United States is considering prioritizing countries within its own hemisphere for the 80 million domestically-made vaccine doses it has pledged to send abroad, one person familiar with the matter said.

Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests

Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, while cautioning that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive. Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real-world settings.

