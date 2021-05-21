Left Menu

Brazil registers 2,403 new COVID-19 deaths, total stands at 444,094 -health ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 21-05-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 02:41 IST
Brazil recorded 82,039 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,403 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Thursday.

Brazil has now registered 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 444,094, according to ministry data.

