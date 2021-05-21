Left Menu

Ontario prepares to reopen after punishing third COVID-19 wave

COVID-19 cases are falling steadily in Ontario, and new government modeling showed that if restrictions were maintained until mid-June, cases would likely remain under control. "We're now in a position to look at a slow and measured reopening of the province," Ford said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 03:26 IST
Ontario prepares to reopen after punishing third COVID-19 wave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Ontario expects to permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and allow non-essential retail to operate at 15% capacity starting the week of June 14, contingent on certain vaccination rates being met, the premier said on Thursday. Canada's most-populous province has been under lockdown since early April when a third wave of the coronavirus threatened to overwhelm hospital capacity.

The reopening will be confirmed closer to the date, Premier Doug Ford said. The province will reopen outdoor amenities - including playgrounds, basketball courts and golf courses - on Saturday. COVID-19 cases are falling steadily in Ontario, and new government modeling showed that if restrictions were maintained until mid-June, cases would likely remain under control.

"We're now in a position to look at a slow and measured reopening of the province," Ford said. "This is being done slowly and with extreme caution." Step one of a three-step reopening will also include outdoor dining with up to four people per table.

Entering step one will require 60% of eligible Ontario adults to have received at least one vaccine dose. The province's current vaccination rate is 57.6%. Each step will last for at least 21 days, a government news release said. The plan is largely in step with what public health officials recommended when explaining the new case modeling.

Ford's government took heavy criticism for reopening too soon in March, which resulted in the punishing third wave. "The direction of the pandemic has turned and if we're careful and cautious, we can maintain this momentum," Dr. Steini Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said he would announce reopening plans on Tuesday for the Pacific Coast province. At the other end of the spectrum, Manitoba officials said the western Canadian province would ban outdoor gatherings among people from different households, after registering a record-high 603 daily cases.

Manitoba has Canada's highest rate of infections in the past seven days, overloading its intensive care units and forcing it to send several patients to northern Ontario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021