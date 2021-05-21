Left Menu

Singapore reports 41 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: report

Singapore has reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 61,730, a media report said on Friday.Singapore also reported the death of a 70-year-old person in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, The Strait Times reported.A 70-year-old Singaporean man has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday, while 41 new infection cases were reported, including 27 infections in the community local, the report said, citing a statement issued by the Ministry of Health MoH released on Thursday.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 21-05-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 06:13 IST
Singapore reports 41 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: report
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 61,730, a media report said on Friday.

Singapore also reported the death of a 70-year-old person in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, The Strait Times reported.

“A 70-year-old Singaporean man has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday, while 41 new infection cases were reported, including 27 infections in the community (local),” the report said, citing a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH) released on Thursday. The MOH said the deceased was linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, one of the centres of emerging coronavirus cases.

“This is the second COVID-19 death reported in May. As of Thursday, Singapore's COVID-19 death toll stands at 32, with the total number of cases at 61,730,” the report said.

Twenty-one of the new community infections reported on Thursday are linked to previous cases, while six are currently unlinked, said MOH. Among them, 15 cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Six of the community cases involve students. There were also 14 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Seven Singaporeans and three permanent residents returned from India and Indonesia while two dependant's pass holders arrived from Germany and Sri Lanka. Two more are work pass holders and arrived from Nepal and the Philippines.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021