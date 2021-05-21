S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
21-05-2021
South Korea on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.
The final approval comes after two of three expert panels recommended to grant approval of the two-dose vaccine based on safety and efficacy in late-stage trials in the United States.
