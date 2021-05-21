Left Menu

Flight repatriates stranded Spaniards from Nepal

A repatriation flight is rescuing dozens of Spanish nationals who have been stranded in Nepal since a lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation to curb the spiking COVID-19 cases. The charted flight arranged by the Spanish government was taking back 96 Spanish mountaineers, trekkers and tourists who arrived in Nepal to climb the mountain peaks or hike the trails before the country went on lockdown on April 29.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 10:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A repatriation flight is rescuing dozens of Spanish nationals who have been stranded in Nepal since a lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation to curb the spiking COVID-19 cases. The charted flight arranged by the Spanish government was taking back 96 Spanish mountaineers, trekkers, and tourists who arrived in Nepal to climb the mountain peaks or hike the trails before the country went on lockdown on April 29. The plane arrived in Nepal on Thursday bringing in health aid materials given by the Spanish government. The shipment included respirators, 10 concentrators, face masks, and antigen test kits.

Nepal has been recording its highest daily new cases and daily deaths this month while struggling with shortages of hospital beds, medication, and oxygen. The country so far has recorded 488,645 COVID-19 confirmed cases while 5,847 people have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

