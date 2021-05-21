Health News Roundup: India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections; S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

FDA recommends not using syringes from Chinese firm after safety issues with vaccine injections

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked healthcare providers to stop using certain syringes and needles manufactured by Chinese medical device maker Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus Co (HAIOU). At least one pharmacist that Reuters spoke to said the syringes had been shipped for use with the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine.

Argentina announces 'circuit-breaker' lockdown as pandemic rages

Argentina will tighten pandemic lockdown measures to combat a severe second COVID-19 wave, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday, underscoring concern as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week.

The strict "circuit-breaker" measures will come into force on Saturday and last until May 31. They include school and non-essential commerce closures and the banning of social, religious and sporting events in the nation of 45 million people.

'Vax & Scratch' lottery scheme aims to up New York COVID-19 shots

You gotta get poked to win, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday, unveiling a $5 million lottery prize incentive for New Yorkers who get their first COVID-19 vaccination shots next week. The "Vax & Scratch" program provides free state lottery scratch-off tickets to New Yorkers age 18 and older who get a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech shot or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from May 24 to May 28.

Britain to work with WHO on 'pandemic radar' to track diseases

Britain will work with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop a "pandemic radar" system to identify new coronavirus variants quickly and track emerging diseases globally to ensure the world is never "caught unawares again". Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan for a new "Global Pandemic Radar" ahead of a G20 Global Health summit on Friday in Rome, where he will speak.

Japan to approve more COVID-19 vaccines as state of emergency set to widen

Japan is expected to expand a state of emergency to cover the island of Okinawa on Friday, and it is also set to approve Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 vaccines after health regulators' green light a day earlier. Japan kicked off its vaccination campaign in mid-February using Pfizer Inc's vaccine but has so far inoculated just 3.9% of its population - the slowest rate among the world's larger, rich countries.

S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

South Korea on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference. The green light comes after two of three expert panels recommended approval be granted for the two-dose vaccine based on safety and efficacy in late-stage trials in the United States.

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209. The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.

COVID fight could return 'to square one': experts sound vaccines alarm

India's export ban on COVID-19 shots risks dragging the battle against the pandemic "back to square one" unless wealthy nations step in to plug a gaping hole in the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, health specialists said on Thursday. COVAX, which is critical for poorer countries, relies on AstraZeneca shots made by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines. It was already around 100 million doses short of where it had planned to be when India halted exports a month ago amid a surge in infections there.

Exclusive: Latin America poised to benefit as U.S. raises exports of COVID-19 shots - sources

Latin America is poised to receive millions of U.S.-made COVID-19 shots in the coming weeks as the United States emerges as a top exporter of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter. The United States is considering prioritizing countries within its own hemisphere for the 80 million domestically-made vaccine doses it has pledged to send abroad, one person familiar with the matter said.

Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

Australia on Friday will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say. The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday while continuing talks with existing drug manufacturers, Porter will say, according to extracts of the announcement seen by Reuters.

