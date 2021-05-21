Left Menu

COVID-19: Warehouse Traders Federation starts war rooms for oxygen, ration, medicines in Jammu

While India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, a traders federation in Jammu has established war rooms for oxygen, medicines and ration with the aim of helping help people amid the pandemic.

COVID-19: Warehouse Traders Federation starts war rooms for oxygen, ration, medicines in Jammu
War Room established by Traders Federation Warehouse Nehru Market in Jammu. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
While India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, a traders federation in Jammu has established war rooms for oxygen, medicines and ration with the aim of helping help people amid the pandemic. "The traders federation has established three war rooms. The first war room is for oxygen. The oxygen war room presently has 120 oxygen cylinders, five Bipap machine, five oxygen concentrators. We will provide the equipment free of cost. The federation will also provide home delivery," Deepak Gupta, President Traders Federation Warehouse Nehru Market told ANI.

The second war room is for ration and the third war room is for medicines, Gupta further said. "Keeping the situation in view, we will be providing free ration and medicines to the needy people," he added.

The federation has provided six contact details for each war room. Vishal Gupta, Secretary of Traders Federation Warehouse Nehru Market said, "There has been a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases in Jammu and as many as 132 people have succumbed to the disease in last three days. Keeping that in view, we have started the war rooms."

According to the official data, there are 50,554 active cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir while the death toll in the UT has mounted to 3,422. (ANI)

