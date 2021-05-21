Left Menu

Karnataka to receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine today

Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine on Friday as part of the order placed by the state government, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 11:24 IST
Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine on Friday as part of the order placed by the state government, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. "Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today from order placed by state govt. So far we have received 1,24,20,510 doses including 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid and 11,66,280 Covaxin) from Government of India and 10,94,170 (9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,170 Covaxin) from state procurement," tweeted Dr K Sudhakar.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The state is one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic. It reported 28,869 new #COVID19 cases, 52,257 recoveries and 548 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the state health ministry, the total case tally in the state has reached 23,35,524, with 5,34,954 active cases and 23,854 fatalities so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

