China reports 24 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on May 20, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)