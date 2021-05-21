India's export ban on COVID-19 shots risks dragging the battle against the pandemic "back to square one" unless wealthy nations step in to plug a gaping hole in the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, health specialists said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* The European Union reached a deal on COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc this summer. * Hungary will lift most remaining curbs as soon as the number of those vaccinated reaches a milestone of 5 million this weekend.

AMERICAS * Latin America is poised to receive millions of U.S.-made vaccines in the coming weeks as the United States emerges as a top exporter of the shots, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Argentina will tighten lockdown measures to combat a severe second wave, as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week. * Ontario expects to permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and allow non-essential retail to operate at 15% capacity starting the week of June 14, contingent on certain vaccination rates being met.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, just as it approved two more novel coronavirus vaccines to speed up its lagging inoculation campaign.

* Australia has invited proposals from pharmaceutical firms to establish domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines. * South Korea approved Moderna's vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

* Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either canceled or postponed, a Reuters survey found. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kenya's health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson as it seeks alternatives to the AstraZeneca shot after shipment delays of the drug from India. * Egypt will extend measures, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin said the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer is expected to be 70% to 75% effective in protecting against infections caused by the coronavirus variant first detected in India.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked healthcare providers to stop using certain syringes and needles manufactured by Chinese medical device maker Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus Co. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian tech and growth stocks rallied on Friday, following Wall Street's overnight lead, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. * Britain's economy will grow much faster than expected this year as a fast-moving vaccine program allows businesses to re-open and lifts confidence, a Reuters poll found.

* British retail sales surged in April as shoppers splashed out on new clothes after shops reopened following months of lockdown closures, official data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)