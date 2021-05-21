Left Menu

Ladakh reports 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Leh | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:44 IST
Ladakh reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, pushing the union territory's infection tally to 17,025 and its death toll to 172.

Leh has so far registered 124 deaths due to the disease and Kargil 48.

Officials said 82 of the new infections were reported from Leh and 25 from Kargil.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,554, they said.

A total of 106 more patients have recuperated from the disease in the union territory, taking the count of recoveries so far to 15,264, which accounts for 90 per cent of the total cases, the officials added.

