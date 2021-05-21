Every part of our body plays a role in the collective welfare and wellbeing of our health in general. From our eyes to our toes, every part is important. It is also known that the functional ability of these parts of our body can alter and affect our longevity and life expectancy.

For example, studies have shown that people with visual impairments are likely to face an increased mortality rate as they grow older. People with untreated hearing loss also have a reduced life expectancy, as well as individuals that suffer from malnutrition, trauma, and infections that go untreated.

Advertisement

The most peculiar case of reduced life expectancy, however, occurs in the number of teeth people have. Scientific research has shown that people with twenty (20) teeth or more at the age of seventy (70) to seventy-five (75) have a higher life expectancy than people with less than twenty.

Many doctors, including Chelmsford dentist Dr. Brangan, have taken to educate patients and the public on different ways in which loss of teeth can affect human longevity and life expectancy. Some of them will be discussed here.

Life Expectancy.

Life expectancy is the measure of the average time an individual is meant to live based on the year of birth, the current age, and other demographic factors. It is the average age that a population or group of people are expected to live up to before they die.

How Long are your teeth supposed to last?

The human teeth, when matured into adult ones, can last for a very long time. Many individuals live up to old, ripe age without damaging their teeth. However, due to many factors, their longevity is shortened.

Life Expectancy linked to the number of teeth.

A human being is born with no teeth and grows them as they advance in age. It is expected that at the age of twelve (12) to fifteen(15), a child should have lost all baby teeth and begun to replace them with adult teeth. A full set of adult teeth will amount to thirty-two (32) in total.

Research has informed us that tooth loss is a predictor of shortened life span, and the number of teeth you have as you get older can indicate how much longer you will live. It is important to go for a frequent checkup to the Dentist to check for any sign of diseases that could lead to tooth loss. A few of the reasons why people lose their teeth include;

Stress- Emotional, physical, mental, education, environmental and social issues : Stress causes night grinding, which puts pressure on the teeth, causing them to become weak. Stress can also cause gum diseases which lead to dental problems that affect our teeth.

: Stress causes night grinding, which puts pressure on the teeth, causing them to become weak. Stress can also cause gum diseases which lead to dental problems that affect our teeth. Chronic diseases : Some chronic diseases like Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases can cause problems in the mouth, weakening the resistance of the gum tissues to fight tooth loss. Cuts in your mouth will take more time to heal, and the glucose level on your mouth can help bacteria and germs that attack your gum tissues to grow.

: Some chronic diseases like Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases can cause problems in the mouth, weakening the resistance of the gum tissues to fight tooth loss. Cuts in your mouth will take more time to heal, and the glucose level on your mouth can help bacteria and germs that attack your gum tissues to grow. Lifestyle choices : Lifestyle choices are one important factor in tooth loss. People who smoke have a larger chance of losing their teeth than people who do not smoke.

: Lifestyle choices are one important factor in tooth loss. People who smoke have a larger chance of losing their teeth than people who do not smoke. Nutrition : Eating junk can lead to diseases such as diabetes which makes it hard for your gums to fight diseases that cause tooth loss. It is important to eat the right kind of food on a balanced diet.

: Eating junk can lead to diseases such as diabetes which makes it hard for your gums to fight diseases that cause tooth loss. It is important to eat the right kind of food on a balanced diet. Cancer : Cancer treatments tend to weaken our body's immune system and make it unable to fight diseases. For individuals who do not have proper oral hygiene or have unhealthy gums, the bacterias can have easy access to the teeth, weakens them, and leads to teeth loss.

: Cancer treatments tend to weaken our body's immune system and make it unable to fight diseases. For individuals who do not have proper oral hygiene or have unhealthy gums, the bacterias can have easy access to the teeth, weakens them, and leads to teeth loss. Eating Disorders : When already digested is vomited, the acid in the food substances pours over the teeth and begins to weaken the enamels. This causes decay in the tooth, discoloration, and brittleness.

: When already digested is vomited, the acid in the food substances pours over the teeth and begins to weaken the enamels. This causes decay in the tooth, discoloration, and brittleness. Excessive tooth brushing : Brushing your teeth too hard, applying too much pressure, and brushing for too long can damage tender gum tissues, push back on the gums, and exposing sensitive tooth roots, leaving them to potential diseases and tooth decay. If untreated, it will eventually lead to tooth loss. Gum recession can also lead to gingivitis which requires extra care to cure.

: Brushing your teeth too hard, applying too much pressure, and brushing for too long can damage tender gum tissues, push back on the gums, and exposing sensitive tooth roots, leaving them to potential diseases and tooth decay. If untreated, it will eventually lead to tooth loss. Gum recession can also lead to gingivitis which requires extra care to cure. Osteoporosis: This causes the bones in the body to become weak, fragile, and brittle also bone loss in the teeth, eventually weakening them and causing them to break.

Conclusion.

As you grow older, it becomes very important to cultivate good dental care hygiene to increase your life span and achieve a general state of body well-being. It is also important to visit your dentist often to detect early and treat diseases that you might not see but are dangerous to your health and can cause teeth loss.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)