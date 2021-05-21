Left Menu

Oxygen leakage at Siliguri hospital triggers panic

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:51 IST
Oxygen leakage at Siliguri hospital triggers panic
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Oxygen leakage at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri triggered panic among COVID patients and their families on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 9.15 am when the leakage was detected in a pipe supplying oxygen to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at the COVID block, hospital superintendent Dr. Sanjay Mallick said.

The oxygen clouded the room where the leak was detected, triggering panic among the patients who thought that fire may have broken out.

The COVID patients started running out in panic amid the chaos, while a large number of people, including their family members, gathered outside the block.

Soon, the fire brigade was informed and two fire tenders were rushed from the Matigara fire station, officials said.

The situation was brought under control after stopping the oxygen supply for some time, they said.

There were seven patients in the CCU at that time.

They were safely evacuated to another block, Mallick said.

No one was injured and no other sorts of damage were reported due to the incident, officials said.

The leakage was repaired and normalcy returned, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021