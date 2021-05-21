Left Menu

Goa: Patients of black fungus to be treated in separate ward at GMCH

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:06 IST
Goa: Patients of black fungus to be treated in separate ward at GMCH
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Friday said it will set up a separate ward to treat people infected with black fungus at the Goa Medical College and Hospital's super-speciality block.

Speaking to reporters, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the state has so far recorded six cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, of which one patient has died.

A separate 25-bed ward will be dedicated to treat people suffering from the fungal infection, which is prevalent in COVID-19 patients who have recovered, he said.

Places such as Delhi were bifurcating the cases of black fungus from coronavirus cases, he said.

“We don't want to mix up the two infections. A separate treatment protocol will be worked out for mucormycosis patients,” the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021