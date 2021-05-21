Goa: Patients of black fungus to be treated in separate ward at GMCH
The Goa government on Friday said it will set up a separate ward to treat people infected with black fungus at the Goa Medical College and Hospital's super-speciality block.
Speaking to reporters, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the state has so far recorded six cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, of which one patient has died.
A separate 25-bed ward will be dedicated to treat people suffering from the fungal infection, which is prevalent in COVID-19 patients who have recovered, he said.
Places such as Delhi were bifurcating the cases of black fungus from coronavirus cases, he said.
“We don't want to mix up the two infections. A separate treatment protocol will be worked out for mucormycosis patients,” the minister said.
